May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades outlines millions to be pumped into the economy

By Peter Michael0542

President Nicos Anastasiades announced new measures to support the economy on Wednesday night following a cabinet meeting, which will see millions pumped into the economy, taking advantage of European Union tools.

Anastasiades said the measures would include as a first phase €800 million to small and medium sized businesses through the Cyprus Business Fund.

“Businesses allowed to participate will be small and medium sized, with maximum personnel of 250 employees, per business,” he said.

Commenting on lending to businesses, he said cabinet decided in cooperation with the European Investment Bank to administer €500 million to small and medium sized businesses.

Beneficiaries will be companies that have been registered and operate in Cyprus.

Cyprus will also participate in the Pan-European Recovery Fund, which was established to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cyprus is expected to receive from this fund €300 to 400 million for the needs of the Cypriot economy,” he said.

The loans granted will be 80 per cent guaranteed by the Pan-European Recovery Fund he said.

Anastasiades also said Finance Minister Cosntantinos Petrides would outline the details of all the measures.



