May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Emba lyceum remains closed after teacher tests positive

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo; CNA

Ayios Charalambos Lyceum in Paphos remained closed on Wednesday after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The school was closed on Tuesday for disinfection and the testing of the rest of the teachers but was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

According to daily Politis, teachers are not willing to return to work until tracing of all the contacts related to the infected person is completed

Parents also refuse to take their children back to school, fearing Covid-19 infection. Hence the school is expected to remain closed in the coming days.

Both teachers and parents as well as the students of the high school in Emba expressed their disappointment that the health ministry did not inform them about the positive test and that they had only found out from the media.



