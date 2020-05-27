May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus:  new online tool will help you modify your behaviour to reduce risk of infection  

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

Cypriot researchers are among a team of experts who have developed a new tool to help people improve their behaviour to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus, the Cyprus Psychological Association has announced.

The tool ‘Your Covid-19 Risk’ takes into account the coronavirus infection rates in 35 different countries.

According to Maastricht University, which reported the launch of the project in the beginning of May, It it is from these countries that the 150 volunteers, from behavioural scientists, epidemiologists and virologists to web designers and translators, were selected.

The team was led by the Academy of Behaviour Change (ABC) in the Netherlands, and includes a researcher at the Department of Psychology at the University of Cyprus, a member of the Cyprus Psychologists Association and a representative of the European Health Psychology Society, Dr Angelos Cassiano.

The team will compare the data and give advice to governments and health services on the best measures to be taken in their region.

The tool has been translated and will eventually be available in 29 languages ​​to ensure that people from all over the world can take advantage of it. It can be found here https://your-covid-19-risk.com



