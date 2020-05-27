May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No discrimination against children with special needs says minister

By Gina Agapiou039
Prodromou at the House education committee on Wednesday (photo: Christos Theodorides)

There was no discrimination against children with disabilities, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday and called on parents of children with special needs to collaborate with doctors assigned by the ministry to find the appropriate solutions so their children return to schools.

In statements after the House education committee, Prodromou said in no case does the ministry seek to or actually discriminate against any children.

Schools reopened on May 21, while late the previous day the ministry issued an announcement saying children with special needs, or those in special units in schools who need an escort would not be able to return. A special committee including doctors will examine each case and assess if they should return to school and what measures should be implemented.

According to Prodromou, 769 children who were attending school with an escort returned on Monday without the need to be first examined by the committee.



