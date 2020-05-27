May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: police inspect over 650 premises, no bookings

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police inspected 657 premises for violations of protective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday without booking any of them.

A police spokesman said 211 inspections were carried out in Nicosia, 169 in Larnaca, 56 in Paphos, 135 in Famagusta and 86 in Morphou.



