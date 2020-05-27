May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: some hotels say not enough information to know whether they should open or not

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Hoteliers in Paphos have not decided when to open and which hotels will operate because they do not have enough information, head of the Paphos hoteliers association Thanos Michaelides said on Wednesday.

He expressed the hope that in a few days more information on which flights would be coming to Cyprus will be available so hoteliers can form a clearer picture on how many tourists from which countries they can expect.

UK and Russia, which account for close to 70 per cent of arrivals – are still in the lockdown phase and are not in the two categories of countries from which visitors will be accepted, on June 9 and then from June 20.

Hotels may open in stages depending on how demand develops.

“I hope we will be able to open a variety of hotels so that we can market three-star, four-star hotels, tourist villages,” Michaelides said, saying it was important to offer a wide range of different types of accommodation to travel agents.

He believes the beginning will be very difficult, especially June but did not rule out the possibility that some hotel units will open in June and rely on domestic tourism.



