May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus:  students returning to Greece must self-isolate for five days

By Annette Chrysostomou09

Students returning to Greece to continue their studies need to stay in self-isolation for just five days, the education ministry announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made to facilitate the participation of the Cypriot students in classes, laboratory sessions and exams.

“At the same time, care is being taken to ensure that universities take all necessary and appropriate measures to supplement clinical and / or laboratory exercises for students who will not be able to attend part of the educational process due to the mandatory stay at home,” the announcement by the ministry said.

The education ministry thanked the Greek government and the Ambassador of Cyprus in Athens, Kyriakos Kenevezos, for their cooperation.



Related posts

European asylum office resuming its work in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Teen arrested after Paphos burglary

Gina Agapiou

Migrants at Pournara stage protest

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus:  new online tool will help you modify your behaviour to reduce risk of infection  

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: some hotels say not enough information to know whether they should open or not

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: police inspect over 650 premises, no bookings

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign