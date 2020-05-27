May 27, 2020

Coronavirus: Suspects in theft of masks on bail pending June 29 hearing

By Gina Agapiou00
Limassol criminal court on Wednesday set free on bail two men suspected of selling 16,000 surgical masks which the health ministry had imported in the island to offer free to organisations as part of the protective measures against Covid-19.

The 55-year-old and his 27-year-old son-in-law allegedly stole the masks the health ministry had given to a professional organisation for distribution with which the suspect was associated with.

They allegedly instead, sold the masks for €5,920 to a pharmaceutical company in Limassol.

The health ministry had reported to the police that the masks, which belonged to the Republic, were being sold in Nicosia pharmacies.

The two suspects are facing six charges, and the 55-year-old four additional charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, theft, fraud, money laundering and violation of the quarantine law.

The next hearing for their case is on June 29.



