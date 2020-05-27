Embassy of Israel in Cyprus gives Web Talk on entrepreneurship

How do you get people to think big? How do you inspire them to take risks? How do you encourage them to think differently?

These are all qualities that successful startup entrepreneurs have, and Israeli entrepreneurs in particular, as Inbal Arieli, the author of Chutzpah: Why Israel is a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, explained in a Web Talk given by the Embassy of Israel in Cyprus on Tuesday.

Israel is known as the ‘Startup Nation’. In terms of innovation, Israel ranks third in patents awarded, after Switzerland and the United States.

Israel has a very broad range of industries in which its people are great innovators. With more than $8 billion in venture capital raised each year, of which 85 per cent comes from abroad, Israel earns its right to the ‘Startup Nation’ moniker.

We have all heard that it is the Israeli military, particularly certain units of it, that bring together people with big ideas and broad skillsets.

But, for Arieli, who is also the CO-CEO of Synthesis, a leadership development organisation, Israel’s culture of entrepreneurship starts much, much earlier.

Arieli calls attention to the ‘junkyard’ playground space that most Israeli children enjoy when they are growing up. In this space, there are all sorts of odd objects, none with any particular relationship to the other.

Much of the culture of creativity starts here, she says.

“First of all, there are no rules. Children play with each object as they see fit, and mix and match them however they like. Adults do not impose rules on children, so they learn to decide what they do themselves.”

“In the playground space, Israeli children also learn to take risks. Israeli children do not ‘go down’ a slide, they are all over it, climbing up from the bottom, hanging from the sides…” she says.

Then, when children play in the junkyard, they often want to pull together objects that are quite heavy. This means that they learn collaboration – they must work together to move the heavy objects around.

“There is another type of play that Israeli children enjoy: It involves breaking rules. Children are brought to a lake, where there is a pipe with a sign on it that says. ‘Danger! Keep Away.’ The teacher leads them up to the pipe, and tells them to swim right through it.

“This gives a complex message about order, using your own judgement, and making decisions,” Arieli points out.

This process of enhancing creativity in childhood continues as children become teenagers. “At this age, they do lots of stupid things, but, if you give them responsibility, they undertake it with great seriousness,” Arieli explains.

So, Israeli teenagers serve in the Red Cross as volunteers, actually giving first aid (after training) under the supervision of the ambulance team. “This teaches them to make their own decisions, work in teams, and to use their own judgement,” Arieli continues.

With this cultural background, when Israeli teenagers turn 18 and go to the military, they are already equipped with the soft skills entrepreneurs need, Arieli says. In the Israeli military, which is very team-oriented – leaders do not simply give orders, but build collaboration – and this simply reinforces what they have already learned.

“By learning to make their own rules, take risks, break or change rules, and to share responsibility, Israeli children grow up to be very creative individuals. Culture makes the difference; the military simply provides the finishing.” she concludes.





