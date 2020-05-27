May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

EU exec to offer 500 bln euros in grants, 250 bln in loans in COVID recovery

By Reuters News Service

The European Commission will propose on Wednesday to offer EU member states 500 billion euros in free grants and a further 250 billion euros in repayable loans as part of a new coronavirus economic recovery plan, diplomats and officials told Reuters.

More later…



