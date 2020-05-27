May 27, 2020

EU preparing € 1 trillion recovery plan

By Andrew Rosenbaum01
In an effort to bring relief to EU Member States suffering from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Commission plans to provide a total of € 1 trillion in relief, EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyen announced today. €500 billion will reportedly be in grants, and €250 billion in repayable loans.

The move will require changes to Commission finances. For the first time, the Commission will seek to borrow up to €750 billion on the markets, based on the security of the EU budget.

The financing will be divided into loans to Member State governments, and grants, which have to be repaid.

To make this happen, there will be some fraught discussions with national governments. Sweden has already announced it will oppose the plan. It is the fourth country in the so-called ‘frugal four,’ also including Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, which want all funding to take the form of repayable loans.

The commission is also proposing a long list of new taxes and levies which are to help pay back the debts incurred by Member States. One proposal is to ban rebates on contributions to the EU budget, another will hit carbon trading, still another will target plastics, customs duties would be halved, and according to the proposals.

The aim is to help to speed up the recovery from the pandemic and the economic slowdown it has caused. Funding to the countries suffering the worst will reportedly be prioritised. What the Commission seeks to avoid is the fragmenting of the European economy, with some nations recovering much faster than others.

Part of the recovery plan involves support for ‘green’ measures, like the transition to zero carbon emissions, increasing the use of high-speed trains and reducing short-hop flights, among other stated goals.



