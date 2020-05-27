May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire outside Pournara reception centre in Kokkimotrimithia

By Jonathan Shkurko057

A fire broke out outside the Pournara reception centre in Kokkimotrimithia at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire department said the blaze was brought under control about 45 minutes later.

The reasons behind the incident are still being investigated by both the police and the fire department.

“I can confirm the situation is now completely under control and no one was injured,” fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus Mail.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, we need time to figure out whether the incident took place for natural reasons or someone is responsible for it.”

A resident of the camp said the fire started outside it, in the parking area.

“It started very small, but it spread very quickly and it got very near the camp, around ten metres from my tent,” he said.

“Before the firemen came, some of the residents at the camp also started putting it out with fire extinguishers, luckily no one was hurt.”

 



