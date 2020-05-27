May 27, 2020

Paphos launches campaign to attract domestic tourism

Under the slogan ‘We are coming to Paphos, this summer we are all going to Paphos’, a campaign to promote the district for domestic tourism will get underway this week, according to the local tourism board.

“The Paphos regional board of tourism is investing even more in domestic tourism, with the support of the ministry of tourism, and will start this week the implementation of a specific campaign that will last until August 7,” it announced on Wednesday.

The island-wide promotion includes an intensive campaign on social media.

Paphos expects to remain as the first choice for holidays for the Cypriot travellers and permanent residents this year.

The board said hotels, tourist and catering businesses, municipal beaches and other services are being feverishly prepared for tourism to resume.

“The destination and its operation in the coming days will give the opportunity to thousands of domestic visitors to venture out, visit Paphos in the summer and to live unique, carefree moments,” it said.

The district is expected to have sufficient beds and to offer a wide range of accommodation of all categories at very competitive prices.

“The Destination of Paphos District invites the residents of Cyprus to visit the beautiful countryside, the Akamas, the stunning coastline of Neo Chorio, Latsi, Argaka, Pomos, experience wine-tasting moments and wine villages, to stay in Paphos and swim in the crystal clear seas and enjoy every welcoming corner of the Paphos district,” the board said.

 



