May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrol sales plummeted again in April

By Jonathan Shkurko025

Due to the restrictive measures adopted against coronavirus, total sales of petroleum products in April reached 56,443 tonnes, a 55.1 per cent decrease compared to April 2019.

According to the Statistical Service, sales of diesel fell by 70.3 per cent and petrol by 50 per cent, while supplies of airplane fuel dropped 95.6 per cent, due to the flights restrictions all over the world.

Total petroleum stocks at the end of April 2020 were up 41.5 per cent compared to the end of March.

Compared to March 2020, total sales of petroleum products in April 2020 recorded a decrease of 46.6 per cent.

A drop was recorded in the supply of all fuels, except for agricultural oil.

From January to April 2020, total sales of petroleum products were down 11.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2019.



