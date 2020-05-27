May 27, 2020

Police investigating possible abuse of four-year-old girl

By Gina Agapiou00
The Makarios hospital

Police are investigating the possible abuse of four-year-old girl with special needs by her foster parents after she was taken to hospital seriously injured and dehydrated.

The girl was taken to Limassol general by her foster parents last week but was transferred to the Makarios hospital due to the seriousness of her condition, where she remains. The hospital reported the incident to the social welfare services, raising the possibility of abuse.

According to reports, the girl was brought in with high fever, broken teeth, a lip injury, bruises on different parts of her body and suffering from heat stroke. She had to be treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Her parents said her injuries were caused after an accident at home during which she suffered a fall.

Police are expected to question doctors and neighbours of the family.

The case came to light after a citizen anonymously reported the parents to the police, it was reported on Tuesday.

“They are beating these foster children and they have no right to do so. Justice must be served for these children. We need to find out what’s going on in this house,” the anonymous letter said.

A domestic worker who was employed in the house reported she witnessed domestic violence towards the foster kid, media reported.

According to other sources, however, the couple are unable to have kids and are said to love children, especially those with special needs.

The girl is out of danger and remains in the paediatric ward of Makarios hospital in Nicosia.



