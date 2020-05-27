May 27, 2020

Premier League clubs vote for return to contact training

Players will be able to "train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact"

Premier League clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the stoppage due to the novel coronavirus.

A statement, following a meeting of all 20 clubs, said: “Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

“The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.”

Clubs last week returned to training in small groups without contact and under strict health protocols.

There have been no Premier League matches since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic and 92 fixtures remain.



