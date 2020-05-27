Public invited to help create new slogan for Paphos

The public has been invited to help create a new slogan to highlight the Paphos region by the local tourism board.

“The Paphos regional board of tourism, after consultation with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched a process to find a new slogan that will accompany the re-branding of Paphos’ tourist product in the coming years,” the board announced on Tuesday.

The current slogan is: ‘Paphos region, a good reason for all seasons!

The tourism board said those in the industry have already been consulted and seen a number of presentations and ideas.

“Additionally, the campaign on social media for the public begins to get even more ideas and suggestions,” the board said.

Individuals are invited to share ideas (up to 3 slogans) by completing a form on the board’s website.

Entries should be unique and not similar to another slogan of another destination or product. It should be easy to remember, catchy, smart and short – up to five words.

Focus can be on a particular element of the product such as quality, durability, authenticity, and so on.

“To attract attention, it may include word play, contrasts, rhymes and /or focus on consumer’s desires,” the board said.

It could also highlight the promise of benefits and advantages that the traveller or consumer will receive from the destination and experience.

The board outlines the six major elements of Paphos as a tourist destination.

“Paphos is the archaeological capital of Cyprus, it has a rich and diverse heritage, it’s Unesco listed. It’s a safe and relaxing destination, it enjoys unspoiled nature and beautiful rural areas. There is a strong culture, rooted in myths and traditions.”

Paphos also enjoys clear bathing waters and quality accommodation, while over 60 per cent of accommodation there is four and five-star hotels.

Importance should also be placed on Paphos as an all year round, premium destination, for everyone.

“Our vision for the Paphos region is to become a top quality tourist destination that will offer the visitor a wide range of experiences and will contribute to the sustainability of the area with respect to the environment and cultural heritage,” they said.

Find the link to participate on www.visitpafos.org.cy/slogan





