May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia’s ties to Turkey do not affect its stance on Cyprob, says ambassador

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy

Russia’s relations with Turkey do not affect the country’s stance on the Cyprus problem, Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy said on Wednesday after a meeting with Akel Secretary General Andros Kyprianou.

“We have always stood by the people of Cyprus on this issue and we agreed that more efforts should be made in this area,” he said.

“We have our own relations with Turkey, and we are carrying them forward, not without difficulties. We have disagreed with them several times, just like we did with Syria and Libya.”

Osadchiy also said Russia was concerned about the US influence in Cyprus, particularly regarding the Menendez-Rubio bill.

The bill allows the US to fully support the trilateral partnership of Israel, Greece and Cyprus through energy and defence cooperation initiatives, including by lifting the prohibition on arms sales to Cyprus.

“The Menendez-Rubio bill does not worry us. We have developed our relations for 60 years, I am hopeful we will continue to benefit from our reciprocal friendship and improve it further,” he said.

The bill also ensures that Cyprus makes continuous annual efforts to deny Russian military vessels access to ports in the country for refuelling and servicing purposes.

Osadchiy, however, said the close ties between Russia and Cyprus “will allow both countries to overcome difficulties.

Finally, Osadchiy said there are ongoing discussions between the Russian and the Cypriot governments to bring back tourists to the island.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing us from taking real steps, so at the moment a real plan cannot be put in motion.”



