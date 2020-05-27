May 27, 2020

Shopkeepers oppose new road works in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Works to construct a traffic island on Limassol’s Nicos and Despina Pattichi street are set to begin in June but shopkeepers and residents have already said they will put a stop to the works if the project does not include adequate parking spaces.

The contract has been signed and works are expected to start in June, district engineer of the department of public works Thrasos Afamis said on Wednesday, adding that parking spaces will be created where there is available space.

According to Afamis, the issue of expropriations for the creation of additional roadside parking space concerns the local authorities involved, the municipalities of Limassol and Kato Polemidia, which he has asked to go ahead with procedures.

The department of public works proceeds according to plan and has received the approval of the transport minister, Afamis added, stressing the implementation of this project concerns the safety of citizens, as there have been a number of serious and fatal accidents along this part of the road.

When the announcement was made on Wednesday, shopkeepers and residents reiterated the project should be completed and not only done partially, meaning it should include all the parking spaces so that commercial activities do not suffer.

In the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, they said, such a project would be disastrous for shopkeepers. They warned they will not allow the works to start work, using both legal and other means.

They also demanded once again that the entire project should be redesigned, based on modern methods and practices abroad.



