May 27, 2020

Six killed in Saudi Arabia in shooting incident

By Reuters News Service00
Saudi Arabian police in Assir, a region close to the Yemeni border, are investigating after a shooting incident in which six citizens died on Tuesday, state-run news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Three Saudis were also injured and taken to hospital, it said, giving no details on the nature of the incident which happened in al-Amwah.

