May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen arrested after Paphos burglary

By Gina Agapiou00
Paphos police station

Paphos police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of stealing possessions worth about €1,500 from a house in Yeroskipou, Paphos.

The teen was arrested when police identified him from a CCTV system entering the house in Yeroskipou with another person.

The owners of the house had reported that about €1,500 worth of possessions had been stolen.

During questioning the teenager admitted to entering the house but did not admit to stealing or that he was with another person.

Police are looking for the second person for questioning.



Related posts

Migrants at Pournara stage protest

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus:  new online tool will help you modify your behaviour to reduce risk of infection  

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: some hotels say not enough information to know whether they should open or not

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: police inspect over 650 premises, no bookings

Annette Chrysostomou

Why Israel creates more startups than others

Andrew Rosenbaum

Public invited to help create new slogan for Paphos

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign