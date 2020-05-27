May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrested after 72kg cannabis found (updated)

By Peter Michael0517

Three people were arrested on Wednesday after police discovered boxes containing 72kg of cannabis in a storage locker in Limassol.

Police conducted a raid on the locker following a tip that four packages arriving from Greece at Limassol port contained drugs.

During the raid, police arrested two Larnaca residents, 31 and 36, for picking up the packages containing the drugs.

Following further investigation, police discovered a third person, at 27-year-old from Limassol, guided the two Larnaca suspects who were to deliver the packages to him.

The Limassol man was also arrested.

Police said they also received information about a fourth person involved in the case and are searching for him.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Anastasiades outlines millions to be pumped into the economy

Peter Michael

Paphos launches campaign to attract domestic tourism

Bejay Browne

Bringing a touch of the beach to the heart of the capital

Eleni Philippou

Sham marriages on the rise says interior ministry

Jonathan Shkurko

NPLs in Cyprus banking system decline below €9 billion

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: No discrimination against children with special needs says minister

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign