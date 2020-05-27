May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Weather delays SpaceX’s first astronaut launch from Florida

By Reuters News Service00
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after prior to the aborted launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.

The countdown was halted less than 17 minutes before the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, propelling Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station. The next launch window is set for Saturday afternoon.



