May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: kindergartens could reopen at start of June, adviser says

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File Photo

The epidemiological team advising the government on coronavirus will recommend the reopening of kindergartens and nurseries in the first ten days of June, Dr Petros Karayiannis said on Thursday.

Speaking to TV channel Alpha, he said the epidemiological team reached the decision on Wednesday night during a video conference, adding, however, that the final decision needs to be taken by the government.

Karayiannis added that the risk of transmission of the virus in kindergartens and nurseries was limited, as medical data has shown so far.

“Nevertheless, there the epidemiological team will put together a special protocol aimed at safeguarding children and teachers alike.

“We need to do so in order for everyone to be prepared once the government gives its green light.”

Finally, regarding the reopening of gyms, he said a plan has not actually been studied yet, but it will probably be discussed next Saturday before being submitted to the government for approval.



