Cyprus shows climate of tolerance says CoE report

Despite there being room for improvement, a general climate of tolerance exists in Cyprus as far as the Armenian, Maronite and Latin minorities are concerned, a report released on Thursday by the Council of Europe’s advisory committee on the protection of minorities said.
According to the report, which was compiled by the Council of Europe’s advisory committee after their visit to the country in July 2019, support for the preservation of minorities continues to be provided.
“Armenians, Maronites and Latins continue to influence the formulation of policies on issues concerning them, mainly through their representatives in the parliament,” the report said.
“However, direct consultation with minorities that are not officially recognised by the state remains problematic, due to the constitutional structure of the Republic of Cyprus, even though authorities followed the recommendations offered by the Council of Europe in its previous reports, which should lead to a more accurate picture regarding the diversity in Cypriot society.”
Other positive findings indicated by the report are the codification of the Cypriot Maronite Arabic language as well as the publication of text and audio-visual material dedicated to each of the three official minorities provided free of charge to the public.
The report also welcomed the overall support for the cultural heritage of the three minorities, the fact they are consistently mentioned in school textbooks and the creation of cultural centres for the Maronite and Latin minorities.
But despite the overall progress, the report said “the Roma ethnic minority remains socially and economically marginalised, especially as far as housing and employment are concerned.
“The classification of the Cypriot Roma as part of the Turkish-Cypriot community still has negative effects on their ability to access and enjoy certain rights,” it added.
The report called on Cypriot authorities to hold close consultations with representatives of the Roma ethnic minority and come up with an action plan for their integration into Cyprus’ socio-economic life.