Fengaros Music Village is on

The festival might be cancelled this year, but the Fengaros Music Village is still on in Kato Drys with an array of workshops, lectures and concerts to choose from.

“We’re dedicated to providing opportunities where experienced art professionals and emerging musicians and artists alike can come together and learn from each other. Over the past few weeks, we have worked hard to adapt and unearth ways to implement the 7th edition of Fengaros Music Village and all that it stands for. We are now more excited than ever to be reunited with the entire community of educators, artists and supporters at Fengaros Music Village 2020,” the team said.

In the charming setting of Kato Drys, the Music Village will take place from July 23 to the 28, providing arts education through a series of music and theatre workshops. The workshops will take place daily during the morning and afternoon, filling the traditional Cypriot village with music and creativity. Attendees will be able to choose from nine workshops taught by industry professionals with expertise in fields ranging from jazz and popular music, to film scoring, to acting, and non-western musical traditions.

This year’s instructors will include artists from Cyprus, Spain, Greece, USA and Germany. Now in its seventh edition, the event has become an institution and is one of the most important meetings on the island for musicians from Cyprus and abroad.

In recent years, participants have gone on to accomplish several music releases, and take part in numerous festival and concert performances in Cyprus and abroad.

Fengaros Music Village aims to foster productive knowledge and idea exchange between artists of varied backgrounds, including workshop instructors and participants alike. Each evening free concerts are available followed by jam sessions in the village’s café.

Acknowledging the financial difficulties that musicians and artists are facing, Fengaros Music Village, along with the help of its sponsors, have reduced the participation fee from €180 to €95, while discounts on agro-touristic lodges are available for participants booking through Fengaros Music Village. “Together with our new food vendor, we have also arranged for the five lunch meals to be discounted from €40 to €36.”

Respecting the government decrees, Fengaros Music Village will do all possible to provide a healthy environment during workshops, lectures and concerts plus an open-air camping site that registered participants can enjoy.

All instructors are at the moment attending as planned, and if flights are restricted, the line-up will be updated accordingly. Refunds will be available if an instructor is changed until July 23.

The workshops to be held are: The Jazz Workshop by Christos Rafalides (USA); Elements of Drumming by Stelios Xydias (Cyprus); Beyond The West by Efrén López (Spain); Behind the Picture: Composing and Producing Music for Films, TV and Commercials by Marios Takoushis (Cyprus); Theatre Workshop: The One, The Nobody and The Other by Stela Fyrogeni (Cyprus); Stylistic Decisions in Orchestration by Babis Papadopoulos (Greece); Theory and Practice of Eastern Multimodal Music Traditions by Christodoros Mnasonos (Cyprus); Cultivating Musicality through Singing by Eleni Irakleous (Germany); The Art of the Winds by Demetris Yiasemides & Eva Stavrou (Cyprus); and Being Present in Performance by Lefteris Moumtzis (Cyprus).

Fengaros Music Village

Workshops, lectures and concerts. July 23-28. Kato Drys, Larnaca. €95 – Full-time participation in one workshop or €131 – Full-time participation in one workshop and five lunch meals. www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage





