May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire burns vegetation in Kiti

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A fire burned two and a half hectares of reeds, eucalyptus trees, olive trees and wild vegetation in the Softades area early on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on the road from Kiti to Mazotos at around 3.15am.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 5am with the help of four vehicles from the Larnaca fire station.



