May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for grievous bodily harm

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The central prison in Nicosia

A 60-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday by the Larnaca criminal court after being found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The crime was committed on August 17, 2019, when the perpetrator assaulted an 84-year-old with a knife at the victim’s house in Larnaca.

The sentence includes time served from the moment of arrest on August 17, 2019.



