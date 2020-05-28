May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man sought in connection with drugs bust

By Nick Theodoulou00
Marinos Pavlou, from Limassol

Police are seeking 28-year-old Marinos Pavlou, from Limassol, in connection with the 72kg cannabis drug bust which occurred on May 27.

“It appears that after the end of the lockdown measures groups engaging in such illegal activities are resuming operations,” chief of the drug squad, Stelios Sergides, told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

On Wednesday night three people were arrested after police received a tip off that four packages arrived from Greece at Limassol port containing the drugs.

The three others who were arrested are aged 31, 36 and 27.

Sergides said that during the lockdown, with restriction of movement and closed borders, drug smuggling throughout Europe became less prevalent.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pavlou after a testimony was obtained on Wednesday which linked him to the operation.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information which may assist in Pavlou’s arrest to contact the drug squad at 25805068, the nearest police station or the citizen helpline at 1460.



Related posts

‘Many migrants at Pournara should have already been moved’ operations manager says

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus has tested 12 per cent of the population

Nick Theodoulou

Stepped up police operations continue in Chlorakas

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Government’s new package receives mixed response from political parties

Nick Theodoulou

Cabinet ratifies EastMed gas pipeline

George Psyllides

Cyprus shows climate of tolerance says CoE report

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign