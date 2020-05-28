May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Opening schools in Denmark did not worsen outbreak, data shows

By Reuters News Service00
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets with students at Stolpedal school

A partial reopening of Danish schools did not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections among young students, a doctor of infectious disease epidemiology and prevention at the Danish Serum Institute said on Thursday, citing new data.

Denmark was one of the first countries to reopen society on April 15 after a one-month lockdown, allowing students up to fifth grade back in school.

“You cannot see any negative effects from the reopening of schools,” Peter Andersen told Reuters, referring to data updated on Wednesday.

The latest data showed no significant increase in infections among children aged between one and 19 in the weeks after the partial reopening of schools.

“Based on the preliminary experiences that we have had, it has been a prudent way to plan a reopening,” Andersen added.



Related posts

Trump takes on social media, threatens with shut downs

Reuters News Service

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Reuters News Service

Riot police deployed across Hong Kong as U.S.-China tensions rise

Reuters News Service

Weather delays SpaceX’s first astronaut launch from Florida

Reuters News Service

‘Move on’ – British PM tries to draw line under adviser row

Reuters News Service

Border closures, pre-travel tests of little use against Covid-19 spread – EU agency

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign