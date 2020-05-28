May 28, 2020

Paphos tops Britons booking trends for Spring 2021

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos is the most booked destination for Britons travelling in April and May 2021, the Daily Mail reported, citing holiday comparison site TravelSupermarket.

The site enables travellers to compare deals on package holidays.

According to the report, the second most popular destination for overseas package holidays is the Costa Blanca, followed by Orlando.

The other top ten destinations are Tenerife, New York, resorts around Antalya in Turkey, resorts in the area of Dalaman in Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Ibiza and Majorca.

Only a day ago officials said restaurants and bars in Paphos will struggle to survive without tourism as up to 60 per cent of venues may be forced to close.

 



