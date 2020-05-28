May 28, 2020

Porcelain figures by A. G. Leventis Gallery

By Maria Gregory00

Porcelain figures from the Paris Collection of the A. G. Leventis Gallery.

The Italian Commedia dell’Arte was one of the most beloved themes throughout Europe during the 18th century. It was an improvised street performance, a type of theatrical comedy.

Τhis Louis XV ormolu two-branch candleholder, is ornamented with a porcelain figure at the center, representing a Harlequin figurine. Harlequin is one of the principal theatrical characters of the Commedia dell’Arte. Harlequin was usually a servant in the play, with a multidimensional personality; cheerful, playful, and sometimes silly. Here, he is holding a bagpipe seated on a white rocky mound, and with his head turned to the left. He is dressed in his colorful garb. His blue jacket is decorated with scattered playing cards, which reveals his unpredicted character, full of surprises.



