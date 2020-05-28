Recruitment tournament for Cyprus basketball e-sports team

Earlier this month, the Cyprus Basketball Federation (CBF) announced its initiative for the creation of an e-sports national basketball team which will compete in international e-sports tournaments created and led by FIBA.
The CBF, in communication with world governing body FIBA, has moved its own national team recruitment tournament from May 30 to June 9.
This will take place at Inspot Nicosia from 17:00 until 21:00. The winners of the tournament will comprise the newly-formed Cyprus national e-sports basketball team.
The first competition will take place next month, with FIBA announcing that its June tournament ‘FIBA esports Open 2020’ has been moved from its original date of June 9 to a three-day event taking place between June 19-21.
The tournament will involve 1 vs 1 games on NBA2K20 running on Sony’s PS4 console. Participants will play from their homes and need to meet the aforementioned requirements.
FIBA has also made one more change. Interested parties must be over 16 years old, down from the previous minimum age of 18.
Interested parties can use this link to fill the needed form: https://forms.gle/LzY5TQttYPSThwtL7
The deadline for applications is Sunday, June 7. The tournament is supported by Inspot Cyprus, who will also become the official home ground of the Cyprus national e-sports basketball team in future international tournaments.
Website CyprusGamer is the tournament’s communication sponsor.
Full details below:
Date: June 9, 2020
Time: 17:00 – 21:00
Age: 16+
Location: Inspot Nicosia
Address: Spyrou Kyprianou, 20, Nicosia, 1075
Console: Sony PS4
Game: NBA 2K20
In other news, FIBA has recently moved to fill the gap caused by the coronavirus outbreak by streaming classic basketball games from previous seasons.
FIBA’s numerous social media accounts have been streaming vintage games in both March and May, with an even wider selection of classic games available on FIBA’s official YouTube channel.
The games FIBA is streaming include from the following competitions: FIBA Basketball World Cups, Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Continental Cups, as well as various youth events.
For the full list of broadcast games you may visit this link: http://www.fiba.basketball/news/fiba-to-stream-classic-games-daily