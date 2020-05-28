May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Rembetiko event at Ayia Napa’s Sculpture Park to be streamed live

By Eleni Philippou00

Rembetika songs and dances will fill the outdoor park that overlooks the Ayia Napa coastline on Sunday in a show to broadcast online.

Following DJ Dona Costa’s successful event at the Sea Caves nearby, the town’s municipality is putting together another event with the help of music and dance groups. Between 6.30 and 8pm, the music ensemble Oi Mikri Rembetes and the Cultural Association Rhythm will perform at the park and the event will be streamed live online.

Despite the opening of bars, cafés and restaurants around the island, the realisation of events at this stage is still difficult given the continuing measures.

Music and dances from the Greek rembetiko genre will make up this event’s agenda and it is an occasion, which aims to spread the message that culture continues to exist and be part of our lives and with the help of technology is even closer.

The event also aims to highlight the park, a cultural reference point of Ayia Napa and homes to spectacular sunset views. The Facebook page of Ayia Napa Municipality will live stream the event for audiences to enjoy as will City Channel Live.

 

Online Music Event

Rembetika songs and dances. Sculpture Park, Ayia Napa. May 31. Streamed online for the public via the Facebook pages of Ayia Napa Municipality, City Channel Live, Rembetiko CY, Rythmos Dancing School and Famagusta News. 6.30-8pm

 



Related posts

Open Mic Night goes online

Eleni Philippou

JK Rowling brings out fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown

Reuters News Service

Windcraft Music Fest 7 on hold

Eleni Philippou

Paphos venue embraces post-lockdown with music

Eleni Philippou

Venice Film Festival will go ahead in September – Veneto governor

Reuters News Service

Diachroniki gallery to re-open with ongoing exhibition

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign