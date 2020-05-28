May 28, 2020

Wizz Air, now Europe’s largest airline, sets up base in Larnaca

Along with the establishment of the new base, Wizz Air announced 11 new services to seven countries from Larnaca starting from July 2020. Seats on the new routes can already be booked on wizzair.com or on the airline’s app from as low as EUR 24.99

Wizz Air is now Europe’s largest airline in terms of seat supply, according to industry data provider OAG, so it is a signal mark of confidence that the Hungarian low-cost airline is establishing its 28th base at Larnaca airport.

The airline will base two Airbus A320 aircraft at Larnaca airport in July 2020. A ‘base,’ means an airport at which the airline permanently bases aircraft and crew.

The aircraft based at the airport do not necessarily always have to be the same tail numbers, but the airline will typically keep a consistent complement of aircraft at a base. The crew don’t overnight in hotels; they go back to their own homes at the end of day.

This means that the airline has important route operations from the airport, and Wizz Air, which is now about 16 years old, is also expanding its routes from LCA.

The two Airbus A320 aircraft will support the operations of 11 new routes to Athens, Thessaloniki, Billund, Copenhagen, Dortmund, Memmingen, Karlsruhe/Baden Baden, Salzburg, Suceava, Turku and Wroclaw totalling one million seats on sale from Larnaca in 2020.

All of these destinations are on the government’s list for permitted arrivals in Cyprus, and this could give a boost to the Cyprus tourist industry.

As Wizz Air sets up its base in Larnaca, the activity will create over 100 new jobs, both with the airline, and even more jobs in associated industries.

Speaking at a press conference in Larnaca on Thursday, József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Group said: ”After ten years of successful operations to Larnaca International Airport, I am delighted to announce our newest base here, as we see the potential and the demand for low cost travel in Cyprus which is one of the most popular and rapidly developing tourist destinations.

“We are dedicated to developing our presence in Cyprus, and offering more affordable travel opportunities to and from Larnaca, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols.”

Eleni Kaloyirou CEO of Hermes Airports added: The choice of Cyprus as the 28th base of Wizz Air at such a crucial time for the aviation industry is a great vote of confidence for us and highlights the rich prospects of Cyprus as a destination.

The airline recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.



