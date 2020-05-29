May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chlorakas clean-up organised for Saturday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Chlorakas cultural environmental group is organising a cleaning campaign for the archaeological sites of the area, it announced on Friday.

The campaign will take place on Saturday and is scheduled to start at 11am.

According to the announcement, participants can gather in the open space outside the Aliceland café, in front of the King Evelthon hotel.

Head of the group Andreas Kyriakou said they will be divided into groups of 10 following directions of the health ministry due to the pandemic.

They are asked to bring tools such as hoes, shovels and rakes but will be provided with water and gloves.



Related posts

Paphos communities to protest bank closures

Annette Chrysostomou

Private hospitals warm to Gesy

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cyprus has tested 12 per cent of the population (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: GC man finally laid to rest in native Ayia Triada 20 days after passing

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: boats allowed back in business, horse racing too but no spectators   

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: two new cases, ‘particularly optimistic’ picture, experts say (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign