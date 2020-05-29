May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 90 per cent of Paphos weddings rescheduled for later in 2020 and 2021

By George Psyllides086

Ninety per cent of weddings in Paphos have been rescheduled for later in 2020 and the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic, a tourism official said on Friday.

Last year, over 3,000 wedding ceremonies were held in Paphos, according to the head of the district’s tourism development company, Nasos Hadjigeorgiou, without about the same number scheduled for 2020.

Because of the pandemic, about 90 per cent of the ceremonies scheduled between March and August, have already been transferred to later dates in 2020 and 2021. The rest have been cancelled without setting new dates.

Hadjigeorgiou said efforts in the last years succeeded in developing this form of tourism, setting Paphos high as a wedding destination.



Related posts

Options mulled for 2020 overseas Cypriots conference

Annette Chrysostomou

First phase of ‘Nicosia triangle’ revamp being delivered on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Ombudswoman appointed as Cyprus’ representative to EU rights agency

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Covid-positive Emba teacher’s contacts came back negative

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: scientific team to take part in teleconference with bicommunal health committee

George Psyllides

Museums and sites to open June 1

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign