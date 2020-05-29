May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Airports ready to welcome passengers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Larnaca and Paphos airports are ready to receive passengers, CEO of airport operator Hermes Airports Eleni Kalogirou said on Friday.

“With the opening of Larnaca and Paphos airports on June 9, all appropriate measures will be taken in cooperation with the state medical services to ensure the health of passengers and staff working at airports,” she said.

An information campaign will be launched to let people know exactly what is required and inside the buildings, directions are shown on screens and banners.

Only passengers and staff will be allowed into the buildings, and relatives or other people who are there to pick up passengers will have to wait outside.

The passengers’ temperatures will be taken and it is going to be mandatory for everyone to use a mask and gloves during their time at the airport while social distancing will be enforced.

“The company in charge of cleaning Larnaca and Paphos airports has implemented increased cleaning measures, especially on surfaces which everyone touches. They will be cleaned several times a day to avoid transmitting the virus,” Kalogirou added.

In addition, the government has announced measures regarding who is allowed to travel and who has to be tested for the coronavirus, depending on where they have travelled.

All passengers need to complete a questionnaire before being allowed to fly, reporting if they have symptoms, whether they have travelled to certain countries in recent days and if they need to be tested. They will be able to post this online.

Employees have already implemented the necessary measures from the end of February and screens to separate them from travellers have been installed.



