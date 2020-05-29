May 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Covid-positive Emba teacher’s contacts came back negative

By Gina Agapiou

The tests from the contact tracing of a positive Covid-19 teacher in a lyceum in Paphos came back negative, it emerged on Friday.

Ayios Charalambos Lyceum in Paphos remained closed after the teacher tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

On Tuesday the school premises were disinfected, and the tracing of the teacher’s contact started.

According to the head of Emba school board Antonis Nikiforou, all the people who came into contact with the teacher tested negative and the school is now operating normally.

The health services of the ministry also traced the teacher’s contacts outside of school, Nikiforou said.

Teachers were not willing to return to work, and parents refused to take their children to school fearing infection, media had reported this week, until the tracing of the teacher’s contacts was completed.



