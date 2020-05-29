May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Greece allows travel from 29 countries, including Cyprus

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: People enjoy the sun and sea during the official reopening of beaches to the public in Athens

Cyprus is one of 29 countries from where visitors will be allowed to travel to Greece from June 15, the Greek ministry of tourism announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, the list was compiled by taking into account the countries’ epidemiological profile.

Visitors will be randomly tested, the tourism ministry said, and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus. The list will be updated before July 1, the tourism ministry said.

The 29 countries from which Greece will receive visitors are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Northern Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania. Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Finland.



Staff Reporter

