May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: more special-education pupils to return to school after approval by medical board

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

The education ministry announced Friday that an additional 323 special education students would return to school after their cases were examined by a medical committee.

The committee, set up by the education ministry, examines the cases of children with special needs and decides whether they will be allowed to return to school and what measures should be implemented with their return.

It follows a last-minute decision by the ministry not to allow the return to school on May 21 of children who attend special units, have special needs, or attend schools with an escort.

Parents protested the decision, accusing the minister of discrimination.

A representative of the parents told Alpha television on Friday that some parents intended to sue the education ministry over its decisions.

Education minister Pordromos Prodromou has said there had not been any intention to discriminate against any children. According to Prodromou, an additional 769 children who were attending school with an escort returned to school on Monday without the need to be examined by the committee first.



Related posts

Coronavirus: bulk of repatriation flights set to end on June 8, provision being made for stragglers

Nick Theodoulou

Decomposed body found in Limassol warehouse

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: one new confirmed case announced on Friday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Options mulled for 2020 overseas Cypriots conference

Annette Chrysostomou

First phase of ‘Nicosia triangle’ revamp being delivered on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Ombudswoman appointed as Cyprus’ representative to EU rights agency

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign