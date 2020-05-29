May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: scientific team to take part in teleconference with bicommunal health committee

By George Psyllides0500
Members of the health ministry’s advisory committee on the coronavirus will take part on Monday in a teleconference with the bicommunal health committee that will discuss the reopening of crossing points, shut during the pandemic.

The two leaders, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, agreed recently to convene the bicommunal committee as soon as possible to exchange views on the gradual reopening of the crossings.

The five experts that will take part in the 2pm conference call are Giorgos Nicolopoulos, Petros Karayiannis, Petros Agathangelou, Leondios Kostrikis, Marios Panos, and Elisavet Constantinou on behalf of the health ministry.

The committee will discuss the epidemiological situation on the two sides.

Turkish Cypriots have not reported a Covid-19 case in weeks while the Republic has been consistently reporting low single digits.

The decision to reopen the crossing points would depend on the two leaders on the advice of the experts but it is understood that both sides would have to consistently report zero cases before it happens.

On Tuesday, Anastasiades will meet with the advisory committee at the presidential palace to discuss the third phase of easing restrictions that includes airports.

The third phase is planned between June 9 and July 13 and it Includes airports, ports, open theatres and cinemas, and gyms.

Decisions are also expected on the reopening of kindergartens.

 



