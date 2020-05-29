May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Mail wins 2020 Elafi Animal Welfare awards as media reporter of the year

By Gina Agapiou

The Cyprus Mail has won the Elafi Animal Welfare awards 2020 as the media reporter of the year.

The award was presented in a recorded video ceremony on Thursday night due to the restrictive measures for Covid-19.

Two other newspapers, Kathimerini and Phileleftheros had also been nominated for the award.

Presenting the media awards was ambassador and Chief Executive of the Badger Trust animal welfare charity in England Dominic Dyer.

“We shouldn’t forget that despite the pandemic, that we must continue to strive to work hard to protect animals,” Dyer said before presenting the award.

Accepting the award, the Cyprus Mail thanked Elafi Animal Welfare awards and expressed hope that it will inspire individuals to love and respect animals.

The Elafi Animal Welfare Awards takes place every year, rewarding local authority and rescuers who fight to improve animal welfare.

The name Elafi was taken from the Persian fallow deer which is now extinct in Cyprus.

Only 650 animals of the rare species have been left around the world.



