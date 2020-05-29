May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Decomposed body found in Limassol warehouse

By George Psyllides029

A decomposed body was found in a warehouse in Limassol on Friday afternoon, reports said.

The warehouse is located on Nicos Georgiou Street.

A state pathologist is examining the scene, as initial reports suggested there were no signs of foul play.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: one new confirmed case announced on Friday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Options mulled for 2020 overseas Cypriots conference

Annette Chrysostomou

First phase of ‘Nicosia triangle’ revamp being delivered on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Ombudswoman appointed as Cyprus’ representative to EU rights agency

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Covid-positive Emba teacher’s contacts came back negative

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 90 per cent of Paphos weddings rescheduled for later in 2020 and 2021

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign