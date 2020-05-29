May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First phase of ‘Nicosia triangle’ revamp being delivered on Sunday

By Annette Chrysostomou080
Stasikratous St Photo: Nicosia Municipality

Phase A of the project to revamp the Nicosia city centre has been completed and will be delivered to the public on Sunday at 8am, the municipality has announced on Friday.

The first phase of the renovation of the Makarios – Stasikratous -Evagorou commercial triangle includes Stasikratous, Zena Kanther and Theofani Theodotou streets.

“With the completion of the project, the functionality and aesthetics of the urban environment of the area has been upgraded with new paving, features and lighting, while creating single and large sidewalks was avoided by removing all uneven surfaces between private, public sidewalks and roads, to facilitate the accessibility of pedestrians and the disabled,” the municipality stated.

“A large number of trees were planted with the application of bioclimatic design principles, enhancing shading, increasing the hours that pedestrian visitors can move comfortably and by incorporating water elements, adding to the comfort and attractiveness of the area.”

At the same time, all utilities have been upgraded and improved.

According to the municipality of Nicosia, new traffic regulations mean the area has been converted to a common use zone with a maximum speed limit of 20km/h.

“All motor vehicles should give priority to pedestrians and cyclists, and parking will be limited to designated short-term parking lanes.”

Works on the redevelopment started in September 2018 and was expected to be completed by the beginning of 2020.

The aim of the project, which is being financed by the EU Cohesion Fund, the state budget and the Nicosia municipality, is to make the urban shopping centre competitive, attractive and environmentally friendly.

However, shop owners in the area have voiced fears that they would go bankrupt before the completion of the project and a number of shops and cafes have closed down since the works started.



