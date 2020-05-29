May 29, 2020

Greece to open to tourists from 29 countries from June 15

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: A Culture ministry employee wearing a face mask stands in front of the Parthenon temple as the Acropolis archaeological site opens to visitors, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece

Greece said on Friday it will open to visitors from 29 countries from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins.

The countries are: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Israel, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Hungary, South Korea, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Visitors will be randomly tested, the tourism ministry said, and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus. The list will be updated before July 1, the tourism ministry said.

The Mediterranean nation, which emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in late 2018, relies heavily on tourism – about 20% of its output – for an economic recovery.

A nationwide lockdown imposed in March helped Greece contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just below 3,000 cases, a relatively low number compared with elsewhere in the European Union. But it brought its business and tourism sector to a virtual standstill.

About 33 million tourists visited Greece last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.



