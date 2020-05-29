May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Perdios outlines plans for airports and hotels reopening

By Rosie Charalambous
Larnaca airport

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios outlines the plans for reopening airports and hotels;
  • Researchers in Cyprus say the two metre social distance may not be enough in certain weather conditions

Also available here

 



