May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotels hope to boost domestic tourism

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Cyprus Hotels Association (Pasyxe) said on Fridays said its members would continue to offer attractive prices for Cyprus residents as part of a plan to develop domestic tourism further this year.

“In an attempt to satisfy the increased interest of our compatriots for holidays in Cyprus due to the pandemic, Pasyxe created an updated catalogue, which includes special offers from its members for the summer,” the announcement said.

Potential visitors are requested to contact their chosen hotel in advance to see if they would be reopening this summer.

“Supporting local tourism is an urgent need in the unprecedented conditions, we are living,” the association said.

Pasyxe also said prices for July will start at €25 per person per night in either a studio apartment for two, or a double bedroom at a hotel.

The initiative is supported by the Bank of Cyprus and the tourism ministry.

For more information, people can visit Pasyxe’s website www.cyprushotelassociation.org or www.bankofcyprus.com.cy.

The list of hotels will also be available on the tourism ministry’s site at www.visitcyprus.com and www.tourism.gov.cy.

Earlier, Pasyxe announced that it had appointed a new director general, Philokypros Roussounides, who will take over from Zacharias Ioannides who has held the position for 30 years.

Roussounides has held positions at DHI Global Medical Group, Cobalt Air, ETA Group, and Cyprus Airways in the past.  He said: “It is a great honour to take over this position.”

He was selected from among 90 applicants to the open call announced by PWC for the position.



Related posts

Supreme court orders extradition of Hezbollah suspect to US

George Psyllides

Cyprus Mail wins 2020 Elafi Animal Welfare awards as media reporter of the year

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Greece allows travel from 29 countries, including Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: more special-education pupils to return to school after approval by medical board

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: bulk of repatriation flights set to end on June 8, provision being made for stragglers

Nick Theodoulou

Decomposed body found in Limassol warehouse

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign