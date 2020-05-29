May 29, 2020

LOST

Missing from home (Nicosia Engomi behind American embassy) since Saturday !

Please call on 99434353 or 99009757 .

He is a very friendly male young sterilised cat and we are worried.

His owners were told he was in Lakatamia area on Monday night.



