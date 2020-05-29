May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

LOST

By CM Guest Columnist011

Lost at CTO area on the main road going from Larnaca – Dekhelia on 26/05 at about 20:30

Pomeranian Spitz, beige, male, was wearing a blue collar and name is Zico.

Please Contact 99773327 – Stella Ioannou



Related posts

LOST

CM Guest Columnist

Dog before and after he got adopted

CM Guest Columnist

Dogs are cats’ best friends

Maria Gregory

Could it be that the key to world peace can be unlocked by animals?

Maria Gregory

 Only One Day After She Was Adopted, What A Difference!

Maria Gregory

Getting through the lockdown: puppy, and cat, love

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign